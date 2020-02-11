Gulab Singh (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gulab Singh is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Matiala constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculture ,Sitting MLA. Gulab Singh's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 41 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 5.4 crore which includes Rs. 36.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 5.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 8.1 lakh of which Rs. 5.1 lakh is self income. Gulab Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 5.1 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 11 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matiala are: Gulab Singh (AAP), Rajesh Gahlot (BJP), Sher Singh (BSP), Sumesh Shokeen (INC), Anil Lohchub (RMEP), Akash Shrivastava (SBP), Mohinder Singh (RRP), Surender Kumar (MEP), Sandhya Singh (JNP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Gulab Singh (AAP) in 2020 Matiala elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.