Gulbarga Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kalburagi): Counting of Votes Begins

Gulbarga Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME UPP -- -- Mahesh Lambani BBKD -- -- Rajkumar SVJP -- -- Vijay Jadhav SUCI -- -- S. M. Sharma BHPP -- -- Shankar Jadhav RSJP -- -- D. K. Konkate Keroor BSP -- -- K. B. Vasu IND -- -- Dr. M. P. Darakeswaraiah IND -- -- Thimmaraju IND -- -- Ramesh Bheemsingh Chavan NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Mallikarjun Kharge BJP -- -- Dr. Umesh G Jadhav Leading

5. Gulbarga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.96%. The estimated literacy level of Gulbarga is 63.09%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mallikarjun Kharge of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 74,733 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mallikarjun Kharge of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,404 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.22% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gulbarga was: Mallikarjun Kharge (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,78,311 men, 8,43,454 women and 225 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gulbarga is: 17.331 76.8334Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुलबर्ग, कर्नाटक (Hindi); গুলবারগা, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); गुलबर्गा, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ગુલ્બર્ગા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); குல்பர்கா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కలాబుర్గీ ( గుల్బర్గా ), కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഗുൽബർഗ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).