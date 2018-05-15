GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gulbarga Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Basawaraj Mattimud Wins

Live election result of 43 Gulbarga Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gulbarga Rural MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Gulbarga Rural (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,48,958 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,27,856 are male, 1,21,068 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.69 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
Live Status BJP Basawaraj Mattimud Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6175040.49%Basawaraj Mattimud
INC4936432.37%Vijaykumar G. Ramakrishna
JD(S)2953819.37%Revu Naik Belamagi
CPI(M)34912.29%Ambalaga Maruti Manapade
IND21331.40%Girish Bailappa Kambanavar
NOTA16121.06%Nota
SUCI10440.68%Ganapath Rao K. Mane
AIMEP7990.52%Sujata
IND5930.39%Vijay Jadhav
IND5410.35%Shivasharanappa Marutirao
IND4820.32%Ramesh Bhimsingh
BHPP4310.28%Shankar Jadhav
IND3940.26%Manjunath Annappa
IND3230.21%Bharata Kumar D Kumsi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,209 votes (5.84%) securing 32.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.46%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,123 votes (16.08%) registering 38.73% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 60.23%.

Check the table below for Gulbarga Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

