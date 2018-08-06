English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018 Out at gug.ac.in, Check Now!
The examination for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 2nd Semester was conducted in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the results
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Loading...
Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018 has been released today i.e.6th August 2018 by the Gulbarga University on its official website - gug.ac.in.
The examination for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 2nd Semester was conducted in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gug.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Results’ on the home page
Step 3 - Click on link ‘B.SC 2nd Semester Exam Result May 2018’
Step 4 – Enter details like either Roll number or name
Step 5 – Click on ‘Get Result’
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct link - http://results.indiaresults.com/ka/gulbarga-university/query.aspx?id=1000119995
The result for BCOM 2nd Semester and BPEd Semester 6th was also released last week and the same is available on the above mentioned url.
Also Watch
The examination for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 2nd Semester was conducted in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gug.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Results’ on the home page
Step 3 - Click on link ‘B.SC 2nd Semester Exam Result May 2018’
Step 4 – Enter details like either Roll number or name
Step 5 – Click on ‘Get Result’
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct link - http://results.indiaresults.com/ka/gulbarga-university/query.aspx?id=1000119995
The result for BCOM 2nd Semester and BPEd Semester 6th was also released last week and the same is available on the above mentioned url.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spotted Getting Cozy at a Party in Singapore; Watch Viral Video
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...