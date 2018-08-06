GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018 Out at gug.ac.in, Check Now!

The examination for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 2nd Semester was conducted in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the results

Contributor Content

Updated:August 6, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018 Out at gug.ac.in, Check Now!
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018 has been released today i.e.6th August 2018 by the Gulbarga University on its official website - gug.ac.in.

The examination for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 2nd Semester was conducted in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check Gulbarga University B.Sc 2nd Semester Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gug.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Results’ on the home page
Step 3 - Click on link ‘B.SC 2nd Semester Exam Result May 2018’
Step 4 – Enter details like either Roll number or name
Step 5 – Click on ‘Get Result’
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Direct link - http://results.indiaresults.com/ka/gulbarga-university/query.aspx?id=1000119995

The result for BCOM 2nd Semester and BPEd Semester 6th was also released last week and the same is available on the above mentioned url.

