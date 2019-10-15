Gulbarga University Denies Permission for Kanhaiya Kumar's Lecture at Last Moment

Kalaburagi: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Tuesday denied the permission by Gulbarga University in Karnataka for a talk on the 'Role of Youths on Dr BR Ambedkar’s Perspective of Modern India’.

Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union’ was invited for the talk organized by the Research Scholars Association and Post Graduation Association of Gulbarga University at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on the campus and was scheduled to begin at 11 in the morning on Tuesday.

However, the permission was withdrawn at the last moment when acting Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Parimala Ambekar reportedly informed the organisers on Tuesday morning that the government had issued oral instructions to withdraw permission for the event.

The venue of the event was later shifted to Vishweshwaraiah Institute of Engineers situated near the District Court, but the police denied permission to hold the event there too saying that no security arrangements were in place.

The event was expected to be attended by 5,000 people and the security was stepped up.

