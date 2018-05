Gulbarga University MSc January 2018 Exams Results Declared at gug.ac.in, Check Now

Gulbarga University M.Sc. January 2018 Exam Results have been declared by the Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi, Karnataka on its official website – gug.ac.in . The results of Master of Science (M.Sc) – Biochemistry semester I & III, Biotechnology semester I, Mathematics semester III, and Environmental Science semester III are available on the official results partner website - Indiaresults.com . Candidates who had appeared for these semester exams can follow the instructions below and download their results now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gug.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on Results tabStep 3 – Click on the result url as per your Course & SemesterStep 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get ResultStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link- http://karnataka.indiaresults.com/gulbarga-university/default.aspx The varsity had earlier this week released MSc Physics results. Candidates must keep a close watch on the above url as Gulbarga University is releasing results for January 2018 Exams one by one.Established in the year 1980, Gulbarga University is located in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. There are approximately 305 colleges of districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri, affiliated to Gulbarga University. The varsity offers various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in Arts, Commerce, Fine Arts, Music, Social Sciences, Technology, Education and Law disciplines and Ph.D programmes in Science Technology, Social Science, Arts, Law, Commerce and Education faculties.