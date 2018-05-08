GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gulbarga University MSc Physics January 2018 Exams Results Declared at gug.ac.in, Check Now

The results of Master of Science (M.Sc) – Physics Semester I & III are now available on the official results partner website of Gulbarga University - indiaresults.com.

Updated:May 8, 2018, 5:06 PM IST
Gulbarga University MSc Physics January 2018 Exams Results Declared at gug.ac.in, Check Now
Image for representation
Gulbarga University M.Sc. Physics Exam Results for January 2018 exams have been declared by the Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi, Karnataka on its official website – gug.ac.in. The results of Master of Science (M.Sc) – Physics Semester I & III are now available on the official results partner website of the varsity - Indiaresults.com. Candidates who had appeared for these semester exams can follow the instructions below and download their results now:

How to check Gulbarga University Results for MSc Physics January 2018 Exams?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gug.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on Results tab

Step 3 – Click on the result url as per your Course & Semester

Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get Result

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link- http://karnataka.indiaresults.com/gulbarga-university/default.aspx

The varsity had earlier last week released the results of various other courses of M.Sc for which the examination were organized in the month of January, earlier this year.

About Gulbarga University:

Located at Kalaburagi, Karnataka, Gulbarga University was established in the year 1980. The varsity has approximately 305 affiliated colleges in four districts of Karnataka viz Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri.

