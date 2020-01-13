Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Gumshuda ki Talaash’: Posters in Pathankot Declare MP Sunny Deol ‘Missing’ After He Fails to Show Up

The actor-politician was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency last year after defeating Congress MP Sunil Jakhar and AAP’s Peter Masih by a huge margin.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Gumshuda ki Talaash’: Posters in Pathankot Declare MP Sunny Deol ‘Missing’ After He Fails to Show Up
'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, in Pathankot.

Actor Sunny Deol, who made his political debut with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in April last year ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been declared “missing” in posters that have surfaced in several public places, including railway stations and parks, in Punjab’s Pathankot.

The actor-politician was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency after defeating Congress MP Sunil Jakhar and AAP’s Peter Masih by a huge margin.

The posters, reading 'Gumshuda ki Talaash (search for missing), MP Sunny Deol', have allegedly been put up by angry locals who say the MP has been missing in action and not visited the constituency since long.

The 63-year-old’s Actor attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was also not impressive. He attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

In total, Deol attended nine sittings of Parliament while giving a miss to Lok Sabha for 28 days out of a total of 37 days that the house functioned, including the extended session.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics (and the third to join the BJP) after his father Dharmendra, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner in Rajasthan, and his step-mother Hema Malini, who is up for re-election from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram