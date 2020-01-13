‘Gumshuda ki Talaash’: Posters in Pathankot Declare MP Sunny Deol ‘Missing’ After He Fails to Show Up

Actor Sunny Deol, who made his political debut with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in April last year ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been declared “missing” in posters that have surfaced in several public places, including railway stations and parks, in Punjab’s Pathankot.

The actor-politician was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency after defeating Congress MP Sunil Jakhar and AAP’s Peter Masih by a huge margin.

The posters, reading 'Gumshuda ki Talaash (search for missing), MP Sunny Deol', have allegedly been put up by angry locals who say the MP has been missing in action and not visited the constituency since long.

The 63-year-old’s Actor attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was also not impressive. He attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

In total, Deol attended nine sittings of Parliament while giving a miss to Lok Sabha for 28 days out of a total of 37 days that the house functioned, including the extended session.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics (and the third to join the BJP) after his father Dharmendra, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner in Rajasthan, and his step-mother Hema Malini, who is up for re-election from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

