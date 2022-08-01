'Gun Should Be Dealt With A Gun': Tamil Nadu Guv Calls for Zero Tolerance to Violence; Attacks UPA Govt

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi called for zero tolerance toward violence and said that the government should avoid negotiating with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country.

“There is zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. There should be no negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country,” RN Ravi said while speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday.

The governor also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan on terrorism months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

“When 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. However, within nine months of the attacks, our then prime minister and Pakistan prime minister signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this?” he asked.

Ravi, who had played a key role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), said there had been no talks with any armed group in the last eight years if not for surrender.

“Do we have Sathrubodh? Is Pakistan a friend or an enemy? That has to be clear. If you try to be in between, you have confusion,” he added.

He recalled the Pulwama attack where 46 soldiers were killed and said that the Indian forces hit back at Pakistan in Balakot giving a clear message that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost.

He also attacked the previous government at the centre on Kashmir issue and added that people like Yasin Malik came and shook hands with the Prime Minister.

“No question, no acceptance. It took time for the message to sink in. In the last 8 years, there has not been one negotiation, no talk with any of the armed groups. If it’s a conversation, it is only for surrendering and rehabilitation, with no political content,” the Governor added.

