Gun Smuggled in UP Courtroom by Murder Accused, Goes off Injuring Him; Probe on
Manish Yadav, accused in a triple murder case, was brought to the court in Mainpuri from Etawah jail when there was a gunshot sound and he was found bleeding profusely in the leg.
Representative image.
Mainpuri: In a shocking instance of security lapse, an accused in a triple murder case smuggled a country-made gun into a court here on Monday and the weapon went off, injuring him in the leg.
Manish Yadav (30), accused of killing his father, stepmother and stepbrother about six years ago, was brought to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Kumar here this afternoon from Etawah jail when there was a gunshot sound and he was found bleeding profusely in the leg, police said.
He was rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said. Kumar was in his chamber at the time of the incident. District Judge Bijendra Singh took serious note of the incident and reported it to the High Court and the inspecting judge. Singh said the weapon was in the pocket of the accused.
The real intention of the accused will be known after an investigation but the carelessness on the part of police is very serious, the judge said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Kotwali Police station.
"How the country made gun was smuggled into a court is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found involved in it," a police officer said.
