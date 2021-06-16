CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Gunbattle Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri
1-MIN READ

Gunbattle Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri

Representational image.

Representational image.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces began an operation in the forest in the Maithili police station area when the gunbattle broke out.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Kulabeda forest in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Operations Group of the Odisha Police and members of the district voluntary force began an operation in the forest in the Maithili police station area when the gunbattle broke out.

“As a combing operation was underway near Kulabeda village, the Maoists began sudden unprovoked firing. The forces also retaliated after appealing to them to surrender," said Rishikesh Khilari, the superintendent of police of Malkangiri. However, the Maoists managed to flee taking advantage of the terrain, he said.

Following the gunbattle, a large number of arms and ammunition, including an INSAS rifle, were recovered from the spot, the officer said. Follow-up operations are underway, he said.

There is credible input that many Maoists are suffering from COVID-19, the officer said, urging them to surrender.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 16, 2021, 17:29 IST