Gunfight Between Security Forces, Miltants Rages in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Branpathri forest area of Tral tehsil of Pulwama district following information about the presence of a group of militants there.

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Gunfight Between Security Forces, Miltants Rages in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)
Srinagar: A gunfight started on Wednesday morning between the security forces and militants in the Tral forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said security forces started a cordon and search operation in Branpathri forest area of Tral tehsil of Pulwama district following information about the presence of a group of militants there.

"Hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on between the security forces and the militants hiding in the area," police sources said.

