Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam

Hiding militants fired at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. An encounter is now going on in the area.

Updated:June 28, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Srinagar: A gunfight started on Friday between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

Police sources said security forces surrounded Checkpora locality in Nowgam area of Badgam district on outskirts of Srinagar city after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

"Hiding militants fired at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. An encounter is now going on in the area," sources said.

