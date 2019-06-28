English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam
Hiding militants fired at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. An encounter is now going on in the area.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Srinagar: A gunfight started on Friday between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.
Police sources said security forces surrounded Checkpora locality in Nowgam area of Badgam district on outskirts of Srinagar city after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
"Hiding militants fired at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. An encounter is now going on in the area," sources said.
