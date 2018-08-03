GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
1-min read

Gunfight Breaks out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Gunfight Breaks out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Sopore township in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.

The gunfight was going on when the last reports came in, the police official said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
