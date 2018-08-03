English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gunfight Breaks out Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Sopore township in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.
Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.
The gunfight was going on when the last reports came in, the police official said.
Also Watch
Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.
The gunfight was going on when the last reports came in, the police official said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Championship: Saina, Sindhu, Ashwini-Satwik, Praneeth in Quarters
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...