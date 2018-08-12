English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cop Martyred, 3 Security Men Injured in Batamaloo Encounter, Mobile Internet Services Suspended
A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: A policeman has been killed and three security forces personnel injured during an early morning encounter with militants in Batmaloo area on Sunday, police said.
"On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues," Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.
The state's police chief shared no further details.
On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 12, 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
