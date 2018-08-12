GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cop Martyred, 3 Security Men Injured in Batamaloo Encounter, Mobile Internet Services Suspended

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cop Martyred, 3 Security Men Injured in Batamaloo Encounter, Mobile Internet Services Suspended
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: A policeman has been killed and three security forces personnel injured during an early morning encounter with militants in Batmaloo area on Sunday, police said.

"On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues," Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.




The state's police chief shared no further details.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation soon turned into an encounter as the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The gunfight was still going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited. Mobile internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...