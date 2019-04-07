English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gunfight Breaks Out Security Forces and Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Kahilil forests of Tral, the security forces launched a search operation in the area.
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (File photo: PTI)
Srinagar: A gunfight took place on Sunday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Kahilil forests of Tral, the security forces with Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area.
"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
