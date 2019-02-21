English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gunfight Rages in J&K's Sopore, Two Lashkar Terrorists Trapped
When reports last came in, intermittent exchange of firing was going on.
Image for representation
Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
According to reports, two men belonging to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be trapped after the forces laid siege on the area post a tip-off.
In wake of the gunfight, the authorities have suspended internet services in Sopore and its adjoining areas. They have also ordered imposition of restrictions in Sopore.
“In view of the apprehension of law and order problem, restrictions under sec 144 CRPC are hereby imposed on the gathering of more than 4 persons in entire Sub-division Sopore with effect from evening 21-02- 2019 till further orders,” reads an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Sopore.
