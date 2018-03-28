GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gunfight Starts in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri District

Following suspicious movements in Sunderbani area on Wednesday morning, a search operation was launched by the security forces.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
File photo of protests in Jammu and Kashmir. (AP)
Jammu: A gunfight started on Wednesday between the security forces and militants in Sunderbani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, official said.

"Following suspicious movements in Sunderbani area on Wednesday morning, a search operation was launched by the security forces," police said.

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is underway," a police officer said.

Police also said suspicious movements were first noticed by the sentry of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion headquarters in the area who fired in the air after which army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police started a search operation during which the hiding militants were spotted, police said.​

