Gunfire Between Army And Terrorists Leaves One Security Personnel Injured in Kashmir

A security force personnel was injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.He said a gun battle broke out between terrorists and the security forces when the ultras opened fire.A security force personnel has been injured while the operation is still in progress, the official said.