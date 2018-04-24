GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gunfire Between Army And Terrorists Leaves One Security Personnel Injured in Kashmir

A gun battle allegedly broke out between militants and the security forces when the ultras opened fire in the Laam forest in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
A CRPF jawan takes cover behind a tree in southern Lethpora village in Kashmir on December 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Srinagar: A security force personnel was injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said a gun battle broke out between terrorists and the security forces when the ultras opened fire.

A security force personnel has been injured while the operation is still in progress, the official said.

