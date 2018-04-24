English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gunfire Between Army And Terrorists Leaves One Security Personnel Injured in Kashmir
A gun battle allegedly broke out between militants and the security forces when the ultras opened fire in the Laam forest in Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A CRPF jawan takes cover behind a tree in southern Lethpora village in Kashmir on December 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Srinagar: A security force personnel was injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said a gun battle broke out between terrorists and the security forces when the ultras opened fire.
A security force personnel has been injured while the operation is still in progress, the official said.
