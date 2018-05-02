Gunfire, Wedding and Rally: Bihar Cops and Babus Celebrate Transfers

After the latest round of administrative reshuffle in Bihar, farewell parties of officers have stolen the limelight as one of them fired gunshots in the air and another danced on the streets to a popular Haryanvi song.The farewell party of Katihar Senior Superintendent of Police Siddharth Mohan Jain and District magistrate Mithilesh Mishra witnessed the SSP firing in the air while singing ‘Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ on Tuesday evening.Taking strong action against the incident, the state government cancelled the deputation of Jain. He was set to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SK Singhal told News18 that the police headquarters will send an advisory to all officers and deter them against such farewell parties.In Katihar, junior police and administrative officers had organised the farewell party. In a video from the same, Jain is shown firing from his pistol while singing with DM Mithilesh Mishra.In another video from Munger, outgoing SSP Ashish Bharti took to the streets along with his colleagues and danced to a popular Haryanvi song.It was virtually a road show as he went around the city on a vehicle with the DJ playing popular numbers.In another unusual farewell, Hajipur SP Rakesh Kumar recreated a wedding as he exchanged a garland with his wife Priyanka amid cheers from juniors. The dais was decorated like a wedding and guests were seen riding on horses with a band party echoing wedding songs.The wedding theme was planned by the Sub Inspector of a woman police station who made the SP’s wife wear a Chunri for the event.The Bihar government had transferred 70 IAS and IPS officers on April 28. As many as 21 out of 38 districts got new DMs, with 17 district police chiefs also being changed.