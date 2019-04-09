LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gunmen Attack RSS Leader in Hospital, Shoot His PSO Dead in J&K's Kishtwar

The suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader but shot his personal security officer.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Jammu: Suspected militants on Tuesday killed the personal security officer of an RSS leader by snatching his weapon in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, police said.

The local RSS leader, identified as Chandrakanta, was injured in the attack that targeted him, officials said.

Chandrakanta had gone to a local hospital for a check-up, they said.

Narrating the sequence of events, officials said the suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader. In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries.

Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
