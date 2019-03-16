Gunmen Kill J&K Special Police Officer Khushboo Jan in Shopian, Fourth Attack in Three Days

: Suspected militants shot dead a woman special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Vehil village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday afternoon.Police sources told News18 unidentified gunmen fired at SPO Khushboo Jan around 2:40pm at her home in Vehil.She was referred to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared her dead on arrival, a local said.The Army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants.This is the fourth such attack in the past three days in south Kashmir.Earlier on Thursday, gunmen fired at a National Conference worker in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and injured him badly.Later, another civilian was killed in the Tral area the same day.On Wednesday, gunmen had barged into the residence of another civilian in the Dogripora area of Pulwama. Manzoor Ahmad Khan was kidnapped and later his body was found in a nearby village.