Sacked for Threatening Journalist, Uttarakhand MLA Brandishes Guns, Moves to Bollywood Beats in Video

Dehradun: A video showing sacked Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion dancing to a Bollywood number with guns and a drink in hand has gone viral.

The undated almost 2 minute-long video comes after the controversial MLA from Haridwar was suspended by the BJP for three months over threatening a News18 reporter for airing a story about a private vehicle which he was allegedly being used as a pilot police car.

The video shows Champion dancing with more than two pistols and an automatic rifle, while cursing the state of Uttarakhand and hurling abuses.

The BJP MLA from Haridwar district is also involved in a legal war with another party MLA.

Meanwhile, the BJP said it has taken notice of the video. Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni told News18, “The video is horrible. Uttarakhand party unit has already sacked him, the state party will take call on further action against (Champion)”