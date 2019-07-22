Take the pledge to vote

Gunshots, Villagers Confronting Goons: Video of Sonbhadra Massacre Reveals Horrific Details

The disturbing video shows villagers confronting the armed goons with canes in their hands amid sounds of gun shots in the background. A woman can also be heard asking a teenager to run for his life and take cover.

Updated:July 22, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Lucknow: Almost a week after 10 people were killed and several injured in a dispute over land at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, a new video of the incident surfaced on Monday, showing some villagers confronting the armed goons with lathis and some running for cover.

The disturbing video shows villagers confronting the armed goons with canes in their hands amid sounds of gun shots in the background. A woman can also be heard asking a teenager to run for his life and take cover.

Ten people were shot dead in firing over a land dispute in Umbha village of Ghorawal area on June 17.

The incident led to a political blame-game with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that the foundation of the tragic incident was laid during the rule of Congress back in 1955. On his visit to Sonbhadra on Sunday, he also hinted at a link between Samajwadi Party and the main accused in the case.

It also led to standoff between AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the UP government as she was stopped on her way to meet the victims’ families.

The dispute over 90 Bighas of land between the villagers and the village Pradhan went violent after the men brought by village Pradhan allegedly fired over the villagers which claimed 10 lives and left another 20 injured.

The dispute started two years ago when the Gram Pradhan purchased the land from an NGO having connections with a Bihar cadre IAS officer. The villagers who have been cultivating the land for decades protested the transfer of land.

The land was registered with Adarsh Society till 1978. It was then transferred to wife and daughter of IAS Prabhat Kumar. Locals claim that the land was fraudulently registered to the village Pradhan.

