Guntur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guntur (గుంటూరు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Guntur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.29%. The estimated literacy level of Guntur is 74.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jayadev Galla of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 69,111 votes which was 5.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.68% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 39,355 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Guntur was: Jayadev Galla (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,73,037 men, 7,98,804 women and 176 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Guntur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Guntur is: 16.2915 80.4542
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुंटूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); গুন্টুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); गुंटूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); ગુંટુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குண்டூர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గుంటూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗುಂಟೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗുണ്ടൂർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Modugula Venugopala Reddy
LEADING
Guntur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
54483
44.99%
Modugula Venugopala Reddy
TDP
48159
39.77%
Jayadev Galla
JSP
14394
11.89%
Bonaboyina Srinivasa Rao (Bonaboyina Srinivas Yadav)
INC
1113
0.92%
Shaik Mastan Vali
BJP
704
0.58%
Jayaprakash Narayana Valluru
NOTA
539
0.45%
Nota
CPI(ML)(R)
290
0.24%
Mannava Hari Prasad
IND
249
0.21%
Dasari Kiran Babu
IND
245
0.20%
Umar Basha Shaik
PSHP
176
0.15%
Rama Rao Simhadri
IND
160
0.13%
Y.V. Suresh
ILP(A)
113
0.09%
Sarabandi Raju Sikhinam
RPI(A)
91
0.08%
Nagaraju Ekula
NDDP
71
0.06%
Samudrala Chinna Kotaiah
VCK
64
0.05%
N.J. Vidya Sagar
IND
57
0.05%
Doppalapudi Veera Das
PPOI
52
0.04%
Araveti Hazarath Rao
AIPP
50
0.04%
Jeldi Raja Mohan
NVCP
46
0.04%
Shaik Jaleel
HMRD
46
0.04%
Ullagi David Jayakumar (Dr. D.J. Kumar)
