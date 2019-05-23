Guntur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Modugula Venugopala Reddy YSRCP Modugula Venugopala Reddy LEADING

Guntur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 54483 44.99% Modugula Venugopala Reddy Leading TDP 48159 39.77% Jayadev Galla JSP 14394 11.89% Bonaboyina Srinivasa Rao (Bonaboyina Srinivas Yadav) INC 1113 0.92% Shaik Mastan Vali BJP 704 0.58% Jayaprakash Narayana Valluru NOTA 539 0.45% Nota CPI(ML)(R) 290 0.24% Mannava Hari Prasad IND 249 0.21% Dasari Kiran Babu IND 245 0.20% Umar Basha Shaik PSHP 176 0.15% Rama Rao Simhadri IND 160 0.13% Y.V. Suresh ILP(A) 113 0.09% Sarabandi Raju Sikhinam RPI(A) 91 0.08% Nagaraju Ekula NDDP 71 0.06% Samudrala Chinna Kotaiah VCK 64 0.05% N.J. Vidya Sagar IND 57 0.05% Doppalapudi Veera Das PPOI 52 0.04% Araveti Hazarath Rao AIPP 50 0.04% Jeldi Raja Mohan NVCP 46 0.04% Shaik Jaleel HMRD 46 0.04% Ullagi David Jayakumar (Dr. D.J. Kumar)

13. Guntur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.29%. The estimated literacy level of Guntur is 74.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jayadev Galla of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 69,111 votes which was 5.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.68% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 39,355 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Guntur was: Jayadev Galla (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,73,037 men, 7,98,804 women and 176 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Guntur is: 16.2915 80.4542Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुंटूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); গুন্টুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); गुंटूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); ગુંટુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குண்டூர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గుంటూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗುಂಟೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗുണ്ടൂർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)