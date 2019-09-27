Guntur Records 72 Dengue, 190 Malaria Cases; Civic Body Pushes Anti-larval Activities

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) intensified anti-larval activities after 72 dengue cases and 190 of that of malaria were reported. The cases of mosquito-borne diseases were recorded despite ample measures being taken to check the spread of them.

Biologist D Obulu said that the number of seasonal diseases saw an increase since last year when 175 malaria and 52 dengue cases were recorded, The New Indian Express reported.

The GMC has identified 26 wards as vulnerable zones, where more than 195 staff have been deployed by the malaria wing to conduct fogging activities. It has also been distributing homeopathy medicines for the past few days, releasing gambusia fish in the stagnant water bodies, wells and tanks.

As many as 10 people were diagnosed with malaria or dengue in the last month, with two showing symptoms of dengue on Tuesday in Guntur, the report added. Residents are panicking and are worried with the sudden rise in mosquito-borne diseases. They have appealed to the civic body to take up preventive measures in war-footing to stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Residents of Old Guntur, J Srinivasa Rao and S K Karim, demanded that the Guntur Municipal Corporation conduct a massive campaign with the cooperation of locals to bring the disease spreading mosquito menace under control.

MHO Ch Sobha Rani said that 15 places were identified from where frequent cases were being reported and further 26 wards as hot spots where the special teams were taking preventive measures to restrict the breeding of mosquito.

