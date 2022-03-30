Guntur Woman Alleges Doctors Swindled Rs 1.20 Lakh for Fake Surgery After Stomach Pain

A woman in the Guntur Urban District of Andhra Pradesh alleged that she was cheated by doctors for Rs 1.20 lakh in the name of surgery for stomach pain. She alleged that the doctors collected money without performing any surgery.

The victim Naga Jyothi had complained to the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban in the Spandana programme.

According to Naga Jyothi, she is working as a daily labourer in a food products manufacturing company in Tenali. Her husband Rabindranath was an auto driver. In July 2021, she was rushed to a hospital with stomach pain and bleeding. The doctors who examined her said she had a tumour in her stomach.

The doctors took Rs 1.20 lakh and performed the surgery. A tumour was removed from her stomach and given to them in a bottle and discharged from the hospital.

After a few days, again she suffered from stomach pain and bleeding. She approached the doctors who performed the surgery.

The doctors prescribed some medicines and warned the victim not to take any scanning until five months after the surgery.

On the directions of the doctors, the victim used the medicines and there is no change in the stomach pain.

“I got doubt. Why do the doctors refuse to scan for five months? The doctors just cut my stomach and did not remove anything which causes stomach pain. Just shown some tumour kind of thing,” Naga Jyothi said.

She recently scanned her stomach and found a tumour. “I approached the same doctors who performed the surgery. They were very angry with me and threw me out,” the victim said.

Based on the complaint, the SP asked the officials to register a case and a detailed inquiry.

According to Padi Naresh Babu, Senior Advocate from Vijayawada says, if anyone suspects that they have been cheated at the hospital, they complain to the Collector or the District Police Officer and can ask for justice.

The officers will ask for the report from the local government hospital superintendent. The hospital authorities have to report to a committee with five doctors.

Based on the medical report, the hospital and the doctors will be booked under IPC 420 (cheating), IPC 404 (criminal breach of trust).

