Gupkar Alliance Reiterates Restoration of J&K Statehood, Says Humiliation of People Must End

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370, 35A, full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and pledged to fight for August 4, 2019, position.

“We want the government of India to return August 4, 2019 position. That is our right and constitution of the country has endorsed those rights. We want to breathe easily,” said MY Tarigami, spokesperson for the Gupkar Alliance. He rejected the domicile and said the central government should return the position that Jammu and Kashmir had before the “unilateral, unconstitutional and illegal” move was made two years ago.

Tarigami said people of the erstwhile state are being “humiliated”, and that the alliance will not tolerate this. “The incumbent government is feeling proud in humiliating people. The government feels proud doing that…” he said.

Tarigami also said top positions in the government were given to “outsiders” and locals were being appointed at “insignificant positions”. He added that most districts heads were also brought from outside.

Hardening its stand, the Gupkar Alliance spokesperson said it had passed a resolution in the meeting where several points were raised, including the restoration of what was “snatched away” on August 5, 2019.

“People are being muzzled. This has never been seen, silence in Jammu and Kashmir is being termed as normalcy,” he said.

He said we will approach the people of India, civil society, media and parliament. The humiliation must be stopped as its consequences could be dangerous not only in J&K, but in the entire country, he added.

“In our meeting with the prime minister, we asked for the release of political detainees, but we are not sure if that has happened,” he said.

