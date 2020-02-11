Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Gurcharan Singh (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gurcharan Singh Trailing
Live election result status of Gurcharan Singh (गुरचरण सिंह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Vishwas Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Gurcharan Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Gurcharan Singh (गुरचरण सिंह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Vishwas Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Gurcharan Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Gurcharan Singh is a Indian National Congress candidate from Vishwas Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Gurcharan Singh's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 55 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 59 crore which includes Rs. 33.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 25.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.6 crore of which Rs. 3.1 crore is self income. Gurcharan Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 31.8 crore.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar are: Gurcharan Singh (INC), Dileep Gautam (BSP), Deepak Singla (AAP), Anil Kumar (NYP), Babu Ram (PPID), Sadhna (JKP), Ashok Surana (IND), Neesha (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Gurcharan Singh (INC) in 2020 Vishwas Nagar elections.
