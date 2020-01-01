Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gurdwara Body Chief Alleges Forceful Expulsion of Sikhs from MP Villages, Seeks Home Minister's Intervention

Alleging that Kamal Nath is patronising the violent protests against the Sikhs in some villages in Karhal Tehsil of Sheopur district, Sirsa, who is also spokesperson of BJP's ally SAD, said in a statement that a DSGMC delegation will meet the affected families.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
File image of Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Sikhs are being forcibly expelled from some villages in Madhya Pradesh and demanded strong action against Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Alleging that Kamal Nath is patronising the violent protests against the Sikhs in some villages in Karhal Tehsil of Sheopur district, Sirsa, who is also spokesperson of BJP's ally SAD, said in a statement that a DSGMC delegation will meet the affected families.

The DSGMC demands immediate intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter and the Union government should act fast to protect lives and property of the Sikhs residing in these villages, Sirsa said.

Action should also be taken against CM Nath for "patronizing" these protests, he added.

