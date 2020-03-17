Gurgaon DM Advises Firms to Let Employees Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Gurugram District Magistrate (DM) on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all companies in the city to allow their employees to work from home till March 31. The advisory said all MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices "situated in district Gurgaon are advised to allow their officer employees to work from home till 31 March 2020 with immediate effect to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in larger public interest".

The advisory came a few hours after the Mumbai Municipal corporation ordered all comapnies not to work with over 50% of their staff. Many private firms in their own capacities have issued similar advisories to their employees. Ford, Volvo India, Fiat Chrysler India, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are among the companies that have asked their employees to work from home, and in case any of their employees returned from a foreign trip, to quarantine themselves for a period of two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 137, including 24 foreigners.

However, to some relief, Chennai-based Trivitron Healthcare Group is pitted to be the first Indian manufacturer to have developed a testing kit for the virus. Though, it may take another 2-3 weeks for the kits to enter the market as they would have to first undergo testing at a government-approved facility.

