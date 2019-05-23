Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Gurugram): Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP Leads at 11:05 AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Rao Inderjit Singh BJP Rao Inderjit Singh LEADING

Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 223521 66.15% Rao Inderjit Singh Leading INC 97668 28.90% Caption Ajay Singh BSP 6196 1.83% Chaudhary Rais Ahmad INLD 3609 1.07% Virender Rana JNKP 1855 0.55% Dr. Mehmood Khan Nota 1078 0.32% Nota SUCI 675 0.20% Comrade Sarwan Kumar IND 485 0.14% Chowkidar Anjan Deveshwar IND 391 0.12% Sudesh Kumar RRP 364 0.11% Hans Kumar IND 331 0.10% Rao Inderjeet IND 247 0.07% Vinod Kumar PPI(D) 236 0.07% Mahabir Mehra Chhilarki ABJS 206 0.06% Advocate Parveen Yadav Wazirabad BMP 156 0.05% Ramesh Chand SHS 128 0.04% Pawan Kumar VTP 111 0.03% Dr. Abdul Latif (Miya Ji) IND 102 0.03% Azad Singh Nangalia RASP 98 0.03% Ramesh Kumar BSCP 91 0.03% Jawahar Singh Pahal RNMP 91 0.03% Col. Dharam Pal Singh Raghava IND 90 0.03% Kusheshwar Bhagat DKP 69 0.02% Fauji Jai Kawar Tyagi Dikshit IND 57 0.02% Pawan Nehra IND 53 0.02% Virender

9. Gurgaon (Gurugram) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Gurgaon is 74.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Inderjit Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 2,74,722 votes which was 20.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Inderjit Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 84,864 votes which was 11.21% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.82% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gurgaon was: Inderjit Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,84,370 men, 8,60,536 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gurgaon is: 28.4646 77.0299Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुरुग्राम, हरियाणा (Hindi); গুরুগ্রাম, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); गुरुग्राम, हरयाणा (Marathi); ગુરગાવ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருகிராம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); గుర్ గావ్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಗುರ್ಗಾಂವ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഗുർഗാവൺ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).