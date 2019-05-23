English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Gurugram): Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP Leads at 11:05 AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gurgaon (गुरुग्राम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gurgaon (गुरुग्राम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Gurgaon (Gurugram) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Gurgaon is 74.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Inderjit Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 2,74,722 votes which was 20.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Inderjit Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 84,864 votes which was 11.21% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.82% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gurgaon was: Inderjit Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,84,370 men, 8,60,536 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gurgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gurgaon is: 28.4646 77.0299
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुरुग्राम, हरियाणा (Hindi); গুরুগ্রাম, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); गुरुग्राम, हरयाणा (Marathi); ગુરગાવ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருகிராம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); గుర్ గావ్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಗುರ್ಗಾಂವ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഗുർഗാവൺ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Rao Inderjit Singh
BJP
Rao Inderjit Singh
LEADING
In 2009, Inderjit Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 84,864 votes which was 11.21% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
Gurgaon Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
223521
66.15%
Rao Inderjit Singh
INC
97668
28.90%
Caption Ajay Singh
BSP
6196
1.83%
Chaudhary Rais Ahmad
INLD
3609
1.07%
Virender Rana
JNKP
1855
0.55%
Dr. Mehmood Khan
Nota
1078
0.32%
Nota
SUCI
675
0.20%
Comrade Sarwan Kumar
IND
485
0.14%
Chowkidar Anjan Deveshwar
IND
391
0.12%
Sudesh Kumar
RRP
364
0.11%
Hans Kumar
IND
331
0.10%
Rao Inderjeet
IND
247
0.07%
Vinod Kumar
PPI(D)
236
0.07%
Mahabir Mehra Chhilarki
ABJS
206
0.06%
Advocate Parveen Yadav Wazirabad
BMP
156
0.05%
Ramesh Chand
SHS
128
0.04%
Pawan Kumar
VTP
111
0.03%
Dr. Abdul Latif (Miya Ji)
IND
102
0.03%
Azad Singh Nangalia
RASP
98
0.03%
Ramesh Kumar
BSCP
91
0.03%
Jawahar Singh Pahal
RNMP
91
0.03%
Col. Dharam Pal Singh Raghava
IND
90
0.03%
Kusheshwar Bhagat
DKP
69
0.02%
Fauji Jai Kawar Tyagi Dikshit
IND
57
0.02%
Pawan Nehra
IND
53
0.02%
Virender
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.82% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gurgaon was: Inderjit Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,84,370 men, 8,60,536 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gurgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gurgaon is: 28.4646 77.0299
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुरुग्राम, हरियाणा (Hindi); গুরুগ্রাম, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); गुरुग्राम, हरयाणा (Marathi); ગુરગાવ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருகிராம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); గుర్ గావ్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಗುರ್ಗಾಂವ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഗുർഗാവൺ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results