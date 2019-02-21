LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Gurgaon Man Booked For Raping Live-in Partner's Foster Daughter

The minor girl who lost her parents back in Assam, was adopted by her neighbours who migrated to Gurgaon after staying in Nepal for a while.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Gurgaon Man Booked For Raping Live-in Partner's Foster Daughter
Noida: Noida Police has booked a Gurgaon-based man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old foster daughter of his live-in partner, officials said Wednesday.

The minor girl, who hails from Assam, fled from Gurgaon last month and arrived in Noida, where she is currently lodged at a women's shelter home, they said.

According to police, the minor girl was adopted by her neighbours after the demise of her parents in Assam. The couple had first moved to Nepal and then to Gurgaon, where they eventually got separated.

The woman, along with the girl, then started staying with the accused, an official said.

"It was there that the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by the man. Last month, she fled Gurgaon with the help of a man who brought her to the shelter home in Noida," the official said.

An FIR was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.
