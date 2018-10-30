English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurgaon Man Held for Allegedly Pushing Wife to Death from 8th Floor Home on Karva Chauth
The accused, a senior executive at a private firm, had allegedly developed a relationship with a married woman who lived in the same building.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Gurugram: A senior executive of a private firm was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by pushing her off the balcony of their eighth floor flat in Ansal Valley View Society here on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, police said on Monday.
Vikram Chauhan was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, Deepika Chauhan, 32, on Saturday night.
Deepika, a senior official at a bank, had observed fast on Karva Chauth but met her end just hours later following a quarrel with her husband.
According to the complaint filed by Deepika's father Harikishan Ahuja, Deepika and Vikram fell in love and married in 2013. The couple had a four-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son.
Vikram had allegedly developed a relationship with another married woman who lived in the same society. "She used to frequently visit the couple's apartment, causing a discord between Deepika and Vikram," Ahuja alleged.
Ahuja said that when his daughter raised objections over his relationship, Vikram beat her up. On Saturday, Vikram pushed Deepika off the balcony.
The arrested man was on Monday produced before a court that remanded him to two days police custody.
Vikram Chauhan was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, Deepika Chauhan, 32, on Saturday night.
Deepika, a senior official at a bank, had observed fast on Karva Chauth but met her end just hours later following a quarrel with her husband.
According to the complaint filed by Deepika's father Harikishan Ahuja, Deepika and Vikram fell in love and married in 2013. The couple had a four-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son.
Vikram had allegedly developed a relationship with another married woman who lived in the same society. "She used to frequently visit the couple's apartment, causing a discord between Deepika and Vikram," Ahuja alleged.
Ahuja said that when his daughter raised objections over his relationship, Vikram beat her up. On Saturday, Vikram pushed Deepika off the balcony.
The arrested man was on Monday produced before a court that remanded him to two days police custody.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Elon Musk Returns to Twitter to Title Himself ‘Nothing’ of Tesla, Hints at Presidency
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...