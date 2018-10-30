Gurgaon Man Held for Allegedly Pushing Wife to Death from 8th Floor Home on Karva Chauth

A senior executive of a private firm was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by pushing her off the balcony of their eighth floor flat in Ansal Valley View Society here on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, police said on Monday.Vikram Chauhan was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, Deepika Chauhan, 32, on Saturday night.Deepika, a senior official at a bank, had observed fast on Karva Chauth but met her end just hours later following a quarrel with her husband.According to the complaint filed by Deepika's father Harikishan Ahuja, Deepika and Vikram fell in love and married in 2013. The couple had a four-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son.Vikram had allegedly developed a relationship with another married woman who lived in the same society. "She used to frequently visit the couple's apartment, causing a discord between Deepika and Vikram," Ahuja alleged.Ahuja said that when his daughter raised objections over his relationship, Vikram beat her up. On Saturday, Vikram pushed Deepika off the balcony.The arrested man was on Monday produced before a court that remanded him to two days police custody.