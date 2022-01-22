Gurgaon Man Molests Woman on Bus, Flees After Biting Her Thumb; FIR Booked

A man allegedly molested a woman on a bus and fled away after biting her thumb when other passengers tried to rescue her, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman, who works at an automobile showroom in Gurugram's Sector-18, was on her way home, they said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Bilaspur police station. On Friday evening, the woman, after her duty, boarded a private bus from IFFCO Chowk. When she reached Panchgaon Chowk around 7.30 pm, a co-passenger started staring at her and abused her, police said citing the complaint.

"He molested me on the bus near Bilaspur Chowk and did not stop even after I protested. When other passengers came to my help, he pulled my hand and fled after biting my thumb and he also threatened to kill me," the woman told police. Station House Officer (SHO) Jai Prakash said police have identified the accused, who is a resident of Bilaspur Kalan. He is absconding now, but will be nabbed soon, said Inspector Jai Prakash.

In a separate incident in the district, a Class 10 student was allegedly thrashed by a group of men following an altercation over an Instagram video. The accused held the student hostage using weapon, thrashed him and fled after threatening to kill him. The student is injured critically and is being treated in a private hospital. An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station.

According to the complaint filed by the student, a resident of Saktapur village, an altercation had broke out with two youths of the village over the video. The student was attacked by the assailants, who arrived at the spot in a car and bike, on Thursday when he was going for a walk from the village towards the hilly area with his friends.

He said Sitesh, a co-villager, called him and asked where about his location. After five minutes, Sitesh and Nikhil along with several others arrived there and started beating him with sticks and iron rods, according to the police complaint. "One of them hit my head with a sharp object, showed a knife and threatened to kill me and then fled the spot," the student said in the complaint.

An FIR was registered against two main accused and others under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station. "FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused who are absconding," said Inspector Dinkar Yadav, the SHO of Badshahpur police station.

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in the godown of a tent house in Bhondsi in the early hours of Saturday. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The fire brigade team doused the flames after five hours' efforts and also rescued two women and a man trapped on the first floor of the godown, officials said.

About 50 LPG cylinders kept in the godown were also removed, averting a possible tragedy. The cause behind the fire is believed to be short circuit, said Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director of fire brigade. The fire started around 3.30 am and over 25 people present in the godown and nearby houses were evacuated, the officials said. The information about the fire was given to the police control room 112 and the fire station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.