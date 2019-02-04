English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurgaon Man Stabs Wife Over 40 Times in Her Sleep, Says He Felt 'Tortured' by Insult
During interrogation, the accused claimed that his wife used to abuse and insult him because of which they quarrelled daily. Feeling "tortured due to frequent abuse" he decided to kill her.
Gurgaon: A man allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her over 40 times in Ashok Vihar area, police said Sunday.
Pankaj Bhardwaj, 28, and his accomplice Nashim Ahmed, 39, were arrested on charge of murder, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
Vanshika Sharma was found dead on Saturday with over 40 stab injuries, he said.
"Bhardwaj was missing since the incident. He was our prime suspect. We arrested him with the help of technical surveillance on Sunday from Laxman Vihar area," Bokan said.
Bhardwaj and Sharma had got married in April 2016.
During interrogation, the accused claimed that his wife used to abuse and insult him because of which they quarrelled daily.
He claimed that even his in-laws insulted him regularly, the officer said.
"The accused felt tortured due to the frequent abuse and so he decided to kill her," the officer added.
