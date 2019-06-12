English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurgaon Police Arrests Iraqi National for Throwing Puppies from Eighth Floor
The accused Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain was arrested for throwing two puppies from the eighth floor of an upscale apartment in Gurgaon.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Gurgaon: Gurgaon police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth-floor apartment located in upscale Emrald Estate here, a police official said Tuesday.
The incident occurred Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused, identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, a native of Iraq, that he threw two puppies to death from his eighth-floor apartment.
"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added.
The incident occurred Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused, identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, a native of Iraq, that he threw two puppies to death from his eighth-floor apartment.
"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results