Gurgaon Police Arrests Iraqi National for Throwing Puppies from Eighth Floor

Gurgaon police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth-floor apartment located in upscale Emrald Estate here, a police official said Tuesday.The incident occurred Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused, identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, a native of Iraq, that he threw two puppies to death from his eighth-floor apartment."He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added.