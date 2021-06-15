Gurgaon Tops Among 24 Indian Cities in Anti-Covid Vaccination Coverage

Millennium City Gurgaon which has inoculated 49.3 per cent of its people eligible for Covid shots has topped among 24 cities in a Union government's survey of their vaccination coverage, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. Vij said till June 12, over 8.5 lakh people in Gurgaon have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 with both doses of the vaccine.

People over 18 years of the age are eligible for the vaccination. Sharing details of the category-wise administration of Covid shots, Vij, in an official statement here, said 60,029 health workers and 55,408 front line workers have been administered both doses of the vaccine. On inoculation of people with 60 years of age and above and those in the age group of 45 to 60 years, he said, 4,88,009 have been given both doses while in the age group of 18 to 44 years 2,47,708 have got both doses.

In the survey, Indore stood second with 44.9 per cent coverage, Kolkata third with 42.7 per cent, Chennai fourth with 39.2 per cent and Vadodara city fifth with 38.7 per cent vaccination, Vij said. Meanwhile, "Swachhta Pakhwada" (cleanliness fortnight) was started in civil hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres as well as sub-centres of the state from June 15 to June 30.

On the occasion, Vij digitally interacted with all civil surgeons of the state and gave necessary instructions to them. The minister said we have started Swachhta Pakhwada today but hygiene and cleanliness should be a consistent way of life.

We are just out of the second wave of COVID-19, so we have decided to clean all the PHCs, CHCs and hospitals, he said. Saluting doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and other 'corona warriors', the health minister said they worked round-the-clock as a team despite facing a lot of challenges in the most difficult times.

