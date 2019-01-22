English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurgaon Woman Hires Contract Killers for Husband’s Murder, Dumps Body in Gunny Bag
The woman hired six persons, including a woman, to eliminate her husband for a total sum of Rs 16 Lakh of which Rs. 2.5 Lakh was given in advance.
Image used for representation.
Gurgaon: The Gurgaon police Monday arrested a woman on charges of getting murdered her husband through contract killers for a sum of Rs 16 lakh.
Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said the accused woman, Sweety, got her husband killed as she suspected him to be having an extra-marital affair and feared that he would transfer his entire property, including a shop and a house in Sheetla Colony here to another woman.
Bokan said Sweety's husband Joginder Singh had gone missing from his residence on January 17.
The police, however, found Sunday a body stuffed inside a gunny bag, thrown into a drain at Bajghera near Dwarka expressway here, said Bokan.
A motorcycle too was found near the drain, he added.
The body was identified as that of Singh, following which the police began questioning his wife and other relatives and neighbours, he said.
As Singh's brother suspected his sister-in-law behind the killing, the police began questioning Sweety during which she repeatedly changed her statements.
On sustained interrogation, she, however, finally broke down and confessed to her role in the killing.
Revealing her motive behind the crime, she told police that she was afraid of her husband's intention to transfer his entire property to his concubine.
Accordingly, she hired six persons, including a woman, from Ashok Vihar, Phase 3 here to eliminate her husband, she confessed to police.
She promised to give them a sum of Rs 16 lakh after the job is done and gave them Rs 2.5 lakh in advance, besides some jewelery, the police said.
On the night intervening January 16 and 17, Sweety let in the hired killers in her house when her husband was sleeping, the police said, adding they pounced upon the sleeping man and strangulated him to death.
After killing Singh, they stuffed his body in a gunny bag and carried it to the drain on their motorcycle and dumped the bag into the drain.
The six hired killers are presently absconding, said Bokan, adding the police would soon nab them
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
