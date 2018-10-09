English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurgaon Woman Saves Many Before Dying in Fire at Highrise
Notably, the nearest fire station is 12 km away, and the Haryana government is yet to build fire stations in Gurugram’s new sectors.
Picture for representation.
Gurugram: A 32-year-old woman died of asphyxia after a fire broke out in a highrise tower in Gurugram on Sunday night—but not before alerting others to safety.
Swati Garg knocked on the doors of residents to warn them of the fire that broke out in an electrical shaft on the ground floor of a tower at Tulip Orange condominium in Sector 69 around 2 am, the TOI reported.
Firefighters found her lying unconscious near the terrace door almost an hour after the blaze started.
Police said she died before reaching the hospital.
“The electricity went off after the fire started, so lifts did not work, and the staircase was the only way to leave the building,” Vikas Ranjan, former RWA president of Tulip Orange, told The Indian Express.
Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Badshahpur police station against the developer and the maintenance agency.
The residents were left to fend for themselves since the fire brigade took almost 45 minutes to arrive.
Notably, the nearest fire station is 12 km away, and the Haryana government is yet to build fire stations in Gurugram’s new sectors.
Around 200 residents live in about 40 flats in the tower where the fire started. The society has 11 such towers, comprising around 500 flats.
