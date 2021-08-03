Gurgaon Youth Beaten To Death To Avenge Friend’s Killing

Gurugram: A 24-year-old youth was kidnapped and beaten to death in a revenge killing in Sector 37 area of Gurgaon, Haryana.

The incident took place in Sector-37 area of Gurugram on July 10. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Mishra. The accused Abhinandan, a resident of Bihar, has been arrested by the Crime unit of Sector-40 police station. According to the police officials, Abhinandan and his accomplices Saurabh Mishra, Rahul Soni alias Sadhu, Amit alias Bada Bhola first kidnapped Deepak Mishra, then took him to a deserted area and thrashed him with sticks continuously with an intention to kill him.

According to the ACP of Crime branch, Deepak Mishra was admitted to the hospital, where he died on July 19 during the treatment. However, the police are investigating the matter. Whereas, the accused, Abhinandan alleged that Deepak Mishra tried to kill one of their friends by slitting his throat. That’s why they kidnapped him when he was headed home to avenge their friend’s killing.

The accused are being questioned further by the police to ascertain who else were involved in the killing of the victim and to recover the weapons used in the incident.

The people of Cyber City are stunned by the kidnapping and assault of a 24-year-old to avenge the murder of a friend. Policemen have been deployed in the Sector 37 locality to maintain peace in the area.

