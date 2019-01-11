English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 3 Others Convicted in Journalist's Murder, Haryana Police on High Alert
Gurmeet Rahim's August 2017 rape sentence had brought reactionary violence that killed over 40 people.
Chandigarh: A special CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others on Friday in a case pertaining to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The sentence will be pronounced on January 17.
The police and local administration in Panchkula are on their toes to avoid any untoward incident in view of the judgment in the 2002 case.
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who was convicted for rape, appeared in court from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail through video conferencing. The Haryana government had filed an application for attendance through video conferencing recalling the violence of August 2017, when over 40 people were killed following his conviction in the rape of two women.
Senior vice-chairperson of the Dera, Shobha Insan, in a tweet on Thursday urged the Dera followers to stay home and pray. She said they had complete faith in the judiciary and urged supporters to not be misguided by any rumours.
Chhatrapati was shot in October 2002 after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.
