Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentenced to Life in Jail For Murdering Journalist Who Exposed Sex Racket

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, along with three others, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Panchkula court for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.The Dera Sacha Sauda chief and the three others, who were convicted last Friday in the case, appeared before the court through video conferencing."All four have been sentenced to life imprisonment," CBI counsel H P S Verma said.On January 11, Special CBI Court Judge Jagdeep Singh had convicted the self-styled godman and Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal in the 17-year-old murder case.All the four were convicted under Section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal were also convicted under the Arms Act.Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers.The journalist was killed in Haryana's Sirsa city in 2002 after his newspaper published a letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by the self-styled godman.Chhatrapati was shot outside his house in October 2002 after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating the alleged sexual exploitation of women followers by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.The Dera chief was named as the main conspirator in the case.Chhatrapati's family had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2003, seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. The investigation was later handed over to the CBI which filed a charge sheet in July 2007.