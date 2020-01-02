Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. It’s an auspicious day for Sikhs worldwide, who offer prayers and take out processions.

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, was born in Patna. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, following the demise of father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Devotees from across the country gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar from early morning on Thursday to offer prayers on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video on the occasion and wrote, “We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv.”

We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv. ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. “He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," President Kovind tweeted.

Guru Gobind Singh is known for his significant contributions to the Sikh religion, including the introduction of the turban to cover hair. He is also responsible to establish the highest order in the Sikh community.

Apart from being hailed as a great leader and warrior, Guru Gobind Singh is renowned as a poet and a philosopher. His teachings and guidance have inspired and impacted many lives, across the globe.

Followers of the Sikh faith religiously follow the morals and codes of discipline set up by Guru Gobind Singh. He was assassinated in 1708.

People pray for the prosperity of their families and near dear ones on this holy day. They attend sessions of Guruji’s teachings and poetry recitals in gurdwaras.

Many Sikh families distribute food to the needy, and offer other forms of charity on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

