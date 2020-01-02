Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know
Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, was born in Patna. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, following the demise of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.
A Sikh man in turban pays respect to the holy book 'Granth Sahib' on a tableau in a procession on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary in Kolkata. (Image: AP)
The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. It’s an auspicious day for Sikhs worldwide, who offer prayers and take out processions.
Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, was born in Patna. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, following the demise of father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.
Devotees from across the country gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar from early morning on Thursday to offer prayers on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video on the occasion and wrote, “We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv.”
We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv. ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020
President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. “He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," President Kovind tweeted.
Guru Gobind Singh is known for his significant contributions to the Sikh religion, including the introduction of the turban to cover hair. He is also responsible to establish the highest order in the Sikh community.
Apart from being hailed as a great leader and warrior, Guru Gobind Singh is renowned as a poet and a philosopher. His teachings and guidance have inspired and impacted many lives, across the globe.
Followers of the Sikh faith religiously follow the morals and codes of discipline set up by Guru Gobind Singh. He was assassinated in 1708.
People pray for the prosperity of their families and near dear ones on this holy day. They attend sessions of Guruji’s teachings and poetry recitals in gurdwaras.
Many Sikh families distribute food to the needy, and offer other forms of charity on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift
- From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
- Kiss Your Lover at Midnight, Don't Eat Lobster: How New Years Superstitions Came into Being
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max