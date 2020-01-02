Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, was born in Patna. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, following the demise of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know
A Sikh man in turban pays respect to the holy book 'Granth Sahib' on a tableau in a procession on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary in Kolkata. (Image: AP)

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. It’s an auspicious day for Sikhs worldwide, who offer prayers and take out processions.

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, was born in Patna. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, following the demise of father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Devotees from across the country gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar from early morning on Thursday to offer prayers on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video on the occasion and wrote, “We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. “He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," President Kovind tweeted.

Guru Gobind Singh is known for his significant contributions to the Sikh religion, including the introduction of the turban to cover hair. He is also responsible to establish the highest order in the Sikh community.

Apart from being hailed as a great leader and warrior, Guru Gobind Singh is renowned as a poet and a philosopher. His teachings and guidance have inspired and impacted many lives, across the globe.

Followers of the Sikh faith religiously follow the morals and codes of discipline set up by Guru Gobind Singh. He was assassinated in 1708.

People pray for the prosperity of their families and near dear ones on this holy day. They attend sessions of Guruji’s teachings and poetry recitals in gurdwaras.

Many Sikh families distribute food to the needy, and offer other forms of charity on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram