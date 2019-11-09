Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Guru Nanak Dev's Visit to Ayodhya for Ram Janmabhoomi Darshan Supports Hindus' Faith: SC

The apex court said Janma Sakhies, which have been brought on record contains a description of visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya, where he had darshan of birthplace of Lord Ram.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Guru Nanak Dev's Visit to Ayodhya for Ram Janmabhoomi Darshan Supports Hindus' Faith: SC
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The visit of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th birth anniversary celebrations are underway, to Ayodhya for darshan of Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram in 1510-11 AD supports the faith and belief of Hindus that the site was the birthplace of the deity, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

The apex court said Janma Sakhies, which have been brought on record contains a description of visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya, where he had darshan of birthplace of Lord Ram.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, without specifying the name, said one of the five judges while being in agreement with the reasons and directions, has recorded separate reasons on: 'Whether the disputed structure is the birth-place of Lord Ram according to the faith and belief of the Hindu devotees?'

The judge concerned, in the reasons recorded separately, said there is no material to identify the exact place of Ram Janmabhoomi but the visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya for darshan of Janmabhoomi of Ram is an event, which depicted that pilgrims were visiting there even before 1528 AD.

It was stated in the apex court that Babri Masjid was constructed by Emperor Babur in 1528.

"The visit of Guru Nanak Devji in 1510-11 AD and to have darshan of Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram do support the faith and beliefs of the Hindus," the judge said.

He said it can, therefore, be held that the faith and belief of Hindus regarding location of birthplace of Lord Ram is from scriptures and sacred religious books including Valmiki Ramayana and Skanda Purana, which faith and beliefs, cannot be held to be groundless.

"Thus, it is found that in the period prior to 1528 AD, there was sufficient religious texts, which led the Hindus to believe the present site of Ram Janmabhoomi as the birthplace of Lord Ram," the judge said.

One of the witnesses in the Suit number 4, during his examination in the Allahabad High Court, had referred to several books about Sikh cult and history and he had stated that Guru Nanak Devji, whose birth anniversary falls on November 12, had sought darshan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya.

The period during which Guru Nanak Devji went to Ayodhya and had darshan stated to be is 1510-1511 AD, he had said.

Alongwith his statement, he has annexed various Janma Sakhies, which records visit of Guru Nanak Devji at Ayodhya and Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram