English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2018: Date, Celebration and Significance of the Sikh Festival
The Gurpurab festival begins with prayers early in the morning, which is followed by morning hymns or of 'Asa Ki Vaar'. The prayers begin at 4 am and the hour is referred to as Amrit Vela. With the hymns, a combination of 'Katha' and 'Kirtan' is performed.
A devotee prays while taking a holy dip in the Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the occasion of the 484th birth anniversary of fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ramdass Ji, in Amritsar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Gurpurab is a festival observed by the Sikh community across the world. On this day, the birthdays of all the ten gurus and is considered as the most sacred festival for the Sikhs.
The Gurpurab festival begins with prayers early in the morning, which is followed by morning hymns or of 'Asa Ki Vaar'. The prayers begin at 4 am and the hour is referred to as 'Amrit Vela'. With the hymns, a combination of 'Katha' and 'Kirtan' is performed.
A significant part of Gurpurab is ‘langar’ at Gurudwaras. Langar is the free meal served by volunteers to all the visitors without distinguishing between religion, caste, gender, economic status or ethnicity.
While the birthdays of all Sikh gurus are celebrated as Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of the first guru, Guru Nanak, is celebrated as 'Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav'. This year, it will be celebrated on November 23 this year.
Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in Talwandi, which is about 65 kilometers west of Lahore. His sermons are enshrined as 974 poetic hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib, which is also the holy book of Sikhs.
A day prior to Gurpurab festival, a procession is organised which is known as Nagar Kirtan and is led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones).
The Gurpurab festival begins with prayers early in the morning, which is followed by morning hymns or of 'Asa Ki Vaar'. The prayers begin at 4 am and the hour is referred to as 'Amrit Vela'. With the hymns, a combination of 'Katha' and 'Kirtan' is performed.
A significant part of Gurpurab is ‘langar’ at Gurudwaras. Langar is the free meal served by volunteers to all the visitors without distinguishing between religion, caste, gender, economic status or ethnicity.
While the birthdays of all Sikh gurus are celebrated as Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of the first guru, Guru Nanak, is celebrated as 'Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav'. This year, it will be celebrated on November 23 this year.
Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in Talwandi, which is about 65 kilometers west of Lahore. His sermons are enshrined as 974 poetic hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib, which is also the holy book of Sikhs.
A day prior to Gurpurab festival, a procession is organised which is known as Nagar Kirtan and is led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Asks Amitabh Bachchan the Secret to Happy Marriage and He Said ‘Sorry’
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- Don't be Shy! This AI Technology Can Help You Dress up for Work
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...