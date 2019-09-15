Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Body Ropes in Railways, Metro to Advertise Events on Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary

The Committee is also using mobile outdoor media in a big way to connect with a large audience for promoting Sikh ethos, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

September 15, 2019
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will rope in the railways and metro trains in the National Capital Region, Mumbai and Jaipur to promote events planned by it to celebrate the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

The Committee is also using mobile outdoor media in a big way to connect with a large audience for promoting Sikh ethos, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

"Rajdhani trains between Delhi-Mumbai and Shatabadi trains between Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Amritsar besides metro trains at Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur have been selected to explore transit advertising through pictures, printed material, electronic media, smart posters, holographic images on the internal panels of coaches," he said.

A logo has been specially designed for the occasion, Sirsa said.

Negotiations with authorities concerned are in final stages and a deal is likely to be affected in this month, he said.

The DSGMC has already partnered with the Delhi Metro, one of the most popular modes of travel in the National Capital Region, to explore the scope of reaching out to people of a select demographic set through mobile advertisement.

"This innovative advertisement in metro trains on the Blue Line route, from Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali, has been rolled out from August 15 for a period of three months. The 550th birth anniversary function of Guru Nanak Dev falls on November 12."

The Committee has paid a fee of around Rs 12 lakh for the three months of advertising including exclusive rights to use 98 upper panels and 132 lower panels of single Blue Line metro train which operates for 17.50 hours daily with diversified customer base, Sirsa said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
