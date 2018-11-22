English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Urges PM Modi to Announce Package for Year-long Celebrations
In a letter, the chief minister apprised Modi that his government was launching a series of developmental programmes to commemorate the historic occasion.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to immediately announce a "generous" financial package for the year-long celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has also written to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to consider a tri-weekly train from New Delhi to Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district so that the pilgrims coming to pay obeisance were provided with proper connectivity and ease of travel.
Sultanpur Lodhi would be the epicenter of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the chief minister pointed out, adding that lakhs of pilgrims and general public from across the globe was expected to converge there during these celebrations.
He also requested Goyal to immediately take up the upgradation of the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station with special focus on strengthening its passenger facilities for the convenience of large flow of pilgrims.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
