Guru Purnima 2018 on 27th July will Witness the Longest Total Lunar Eclipse of the 21st Century, Know the Timings

Guru Purnima 2018 falls today i.e. 27th July 2018 and what makes this Guru Purnima special is that it coincides with the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century which will take place tonight when the Moon will Duck into Earth’s shadow completely. The rusty red aka ‘Blood Moon’ will be witnessed tonight after the Super Moon of 31st January 2018, earlier this year.The Duration of Total Lunar Eclipse Phase in India will be 01 Hour 42 Mins 56 Secs. The lunar eclipse is set to begin at 22:44:48 on 27th July when the Moon will come in contact with the Earth’s penumbra and the Earth’s umbra will begin to takeover Moon at 23:54:26. The total lunar eclipse phase in India will begin at 01:00:14, going to peak at 01:51:43. The total lunar eclipse tonight will end at 02:43:11 (early 28th July). Earth’s umbra will cast a shadow till 03:48:59 and Moon will leave completely the Earth’s penumbra at 04:58:37.The magnitude of the Total Lunar Eclipse tonight is 1.61 while the magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is 2.68. The Lunar Eclipse on 27th July 2018 is going to be witnessed in full bloom from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia. It will also be visible in Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Europe and South America; however, North America will give it a miss.