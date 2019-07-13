Take the pledge to vote

Guru Purnima 2019 Inspiring Quotes, Messages for Teachers

The objective of Guru Purnima is to promote devotees to express their appreciation towards their gurus.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Howrah: Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima' at Belur Math, in Hiwrah on Friday, July 27, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Celebrated annually on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat by the Hindu calendar, this year Guru Purnima 2019 is all set to fall on July 16. The objective of this festival is to promote devotees to express their appreciation towards their gurus. Hindus all around the world celebrate this occasion by showing their gratitude through messages, quotes and gifts.

So as people are all set to witness Guru Purnima this Tuesday, we bring to you a collection of inspiring quotes by some prominent personalities:

"Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible" – Sadhguru

"Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me" – Kabir

"There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than meditation on the Guru" – Muktananda.

"Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is parama Shiva himself in human form" – Brahmanda Puran.

"Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru" – Adi Shankara

"Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships" – Sri Guru Pranam

"I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru, has shown me the way" – Guru Nanak

"My guru said that when he suffers, it brings him closer to God. I have found this, too" – Ram Dass

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating" – Swami Vivekananda

"The enemy is a very good teacher" – Dalai Lama

